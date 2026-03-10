Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.31), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 million. Unusual Machines had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 430.40%.

FY2025 revenue was $11.2M (up 101% YoY) and Q4 revenue was ~$4.9M (133% sequential), and the company ended the year with roughly $103M in cash after raising ~$157.8M to fund growth. Regulatory shifts (FCC ban, tariffs, Entity List) and DoD programs like Drone Dominance have created a large domestic components opportunity — management cites a $3–5B parts TAM and a ~$90M component opportunity in 2026 (rising to ~$250M in 2027).

Operational scale-up is underway: ~15,000 motors/month currently, headsets produced in the U.S. with a target of ~100 headsets/shift/day by April, staffing >140, multi-shift operations, and plans for an automated motor line (H2 2026) to exceed 100,000 motors/month plus battery/camera production by end-2026. Execution and financial risks remain — operating expenses rose to $29M (including $15.6M non?cash stock compensation), inventory/prepaids exceed $15M, margins could dip during scale-up, results are currently unaudited, and component shortages or manufacturing delays could impede deliveries.

Unusual Machines Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 22.20. Unusual Machines has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ThinkEquity upgraded Unusual Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Monday. Finally, JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Positive Sentiment: Reported strong top-line growth — management and the shareholder letter highlighted that 2025 revenue roughly doubled year-over-year, a key reason cited for recent investor enthusiasm and the stock’s intraday gains. Read More.

Quarterly revenue beat consensus — Q4 revenue came in above estimates (~$4.90M vs. ~$3.59M), which reinforces the growth narrative despite the headline EPS miss. Revenue strength is the primary bullish data point today.

Increased retail and thematic interest — UMAC is being highlighted in small?cap defense stock roundups and retail investor commentary, which can amplify momentum in a high?beta name.

Company releases detailed materials — the Q4 earnings call transcript and the shareholder letter were published (useful for due diligence). These documents provide context on drivers and outlook but do not by themselves change fundamentals.

Shareholder letter posted — management's letter summarizes the year and initiatives; it can influence sentiment depending on guidance or milestones mentioned in the letter.

EPS missed consensus materially — reported EPS (~-$0.36) was well below estimates (~-$0.05), and the company showed a deeply negative net margin and negative ROE, which raises questions about profitability and cash burn. That weakness caps how much upside growth can sustain.

High volatility and risk — the stock's extremely high beta and recent speculative volume spikes increase downside risk if future quarters don't continue revenue growth or management fails to show a path to profitability.

Sector M&A headlines lifting drone/defense names — unrelated deals in the drone space (e.g., the Aureus Greenway/Powerus story) are boosting sector sentiment and may have spillover effects on UMAC interest.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMAC. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Unusual Machines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unusual Machines by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022. Unusual Machines, Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

