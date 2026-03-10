RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) Issues Earnings Results

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. RideNow Group had a negative return on equity of 223.85% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from RideNow Group’s conference call:

Get RideNow Group alerts:

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $9.7 million in Q4 (up 341% YoY) and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million (up 40.4% YoY), driven by cost reductions and operational execution.

jumped to $9.7 million in Q4 (up 341% YoY) and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million (up 40.4% YoY), driven by cost reductions and operational execution. Management shut down Wholesale Express effective end of December, removing the transportation business and reducing total revenue year?over?year.

effective end of December, removing the transportation business and reducing total revenue year?over?year. On a same?store basis (excluding closed locations), Q4 powersports revenue rose 6.3% , gross profit increased 13.8% , and unit sales grew, marking multi?quarter same?store improvement.

, gross profit increased , and unit sales grew, marking multi?quarter same?store improvement. Profitability per unit improved — new unit gross margin to 13.2% (from 10.8%) and pre?owned to 14.4% , with higher GPU in fixed ops and F&I businesses.

(from 10.8%) and pre?owned to , with higher GPU in fixed ops and F&I businesses. Liquidity shows $42.9M cash and total available liquidity of ~$152.6M, but non?vehicle net debt is $189.3M and free cash flow fell to $10.3M for 2025 (vs. $97.4M prior year), reflecting one?time items and weaker operating cash conversion.

RideNow Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of RDNW stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. RideNow Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RideNow Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in RideNow Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RideNow Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RideNow Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RideNow Group in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RideNow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RideNow Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RideNow Group

RideNow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RideNow Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RDNW) is a leading U.S. retailer of powersports vehicles, offering both new and pre-owned inventory to enthusiasts and recreational riders. The company’s dealerships carry a diverse lineup of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides, personal watercraft and snowmobiles from major manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, RideNow Group provides comprehensive service and maintenance, aftermarket parts and accessories and a range of financing and protection plans tailored to powersports customers.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, RideNow Group has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RideNow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RideNow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.