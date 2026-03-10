W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.370–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $501.5 million-$501.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.1 million. W&T Offshore also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.140–0.140 EPS.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 598,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 826.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 42.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

