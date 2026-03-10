LGT Group Foundation Sells 45,694 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,694 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $102.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

