Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Stock Position Decreased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.7% of Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total value of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,088,752.07. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total transaction of $27,479,532.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,027.22. The trade was a 49.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $460.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.50 and its 200-day moving average is $435.79. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $546.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.