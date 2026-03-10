Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,569,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy will distribute Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, widening retail access and convenience for patients — a direct revenue tailwind for Lilly’s obesity franchise. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to invest $500M in South Korea’s biotech sector, signaling international expansion of R&D/manufacturing capacity and longer?term growth optionality beyond current GLP?1 sales. Eli Lilly Is Making a Big Bet on South Korea’s Biotech Sector
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy on LLY, offering buy?side validation that supports investor appetite for the shares amid strong fundamentals and pipeline optionality. J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage pieces highlight Lilly as a megatrend play (GLP?1, oncology, Alzheimer’s) — positive narrative for long?term holders but not an immediate earnings driver. Megatrends Still Matter: 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces caution that LLY’s valuation is elevated despite recent pullbacks, which could limit upside or increase volatility if growth expectations slip. Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for More of a Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/coverage risk: Lilly warned some basic Medicare plans may not implement the $50 monthly cap for weight?loss drugs under the CMS model, potentially increasing out?of?pocket costs and limiting near?term market uptake. Eli Lilly says some Medicare plans may exceed $50 cap for weight-loss drugs
- Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: A U.S. court certified a nationwide class in racketeering litigation tied to the older diabetes drug Actos, raising potential cash?flow and reputational risk if liabilities materialize. Actos Class Action Puts Eli Lilly Legal And Cash Flow Risks In Focus
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%
NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,044.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
