Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,569,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,044.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

