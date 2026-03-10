Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.6150, with a volume of 203089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

