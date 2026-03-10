Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 302299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISSC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. JonesTrading upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at $5,529,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 288,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1,234.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 259,561 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth $2,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

