ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $72.9750, with a volume of 47750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

ICF International Trading Down 3.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The company had revenue of $443.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,100 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,948.20. This represents a 5.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 481,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,037,000 after buying an additional 152,905 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

