Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 268,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,321,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6%

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $306.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.