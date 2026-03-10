Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.16) by ($0.42), Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Spruce Biosciences’ conference call:

FDA engagement has been constructive — Spruce holds Breakthrough Therapy designation and reports FDA feedback indicating the heparan sulfate non?reducing end biomarker could support an accelerated approval pathway.

The FDA allowed the company to ; Spruce plans an ~18?month enrollment and has submitted the protocol and feasibility assessment to the agency. Cash runway is about $50M (plus one debt tranche) and the company expects it may be roughly a quarter short of funding to reach PDUFA, relying on additional debt tranches, strategic/non?dilutive options, or a monetizable PRV if approved.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

