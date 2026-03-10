Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $10.99 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,314 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Ferrari by 28.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,995,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays set a $420.00 price target on shares of Ferrari and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.61.

Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company buyback: Ferrari continued executing the first tranche of a multi-year ~€3.5bn buyback program (first tranche €250m), adding to treasury stock and supporting shareholder returns and EPS dilution reduction. Read More.

Company buyback: Ferrari continued executing the first tranche of a multi-year ~€3.5bn buyback program (first tranche €250m), adding to treasury stock and supporting shareholder returns and EPS dilution reduction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: On-track competitiveness: Despite strategic errors, Ferrari demonstrated strong race pace in the Australian GP, signaling the car is competitive with Mercedes — a positive indicator for brand value, marketing exposure, and long-term F1-derived intangible benefits. Read More.

On-track competitiveness: Despite strategic errors, Ferrari demonstrated strong race pace in the Australian GP, signaling the car is competitive with Mercedes — a positive indicator for brand value, marketing exposure, and long-term F1-derived intangible benefits. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party commentary: Lewis Hamilton and other rivals publicly noted Ferrari is “in the fight” and could close the gap to Mercedes — useful context on competitive standing but not directly financial. Read More.

Third-party commentary: Lewis Hamilton and other rivals publicly noted Ferrari is “in the fight” and could close the gap to Mercedes — useful context on competitive standing but not directly financial. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/human interest: Profiles and owner stories (e.g., a collector’s reflection on an iconic Ferrari) keep luxury-image narratives alive; these are reputational positives but unlikely to move near-term stock materially. Read More.

Brand/human interest: Profiles and owner stories (e.g., a collector’s reflection on an iconic Ferrari) keep luxury-image narratives alive; these are reputational positives but unlikely to move near-term stock materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Strategic error in Australian GP: Team strategy (pit/Virtual Safety Car timing) was widely criticized after costing higher finishing positions and allowing Mercedes to capitalize — an operational misstep that can dent short-term sentiment among sponsors, fans and investors focused on F1-derived revenue/visibility. Read More.

Strategic error in Australian GP: Team strategy (pit/Virtual Safety Car timing) was widely criticized after costing higher finishing positions and allowing Mercedes to capitalize — an operational misstep that can dent short-term sentiment among sponsors, fans and investors focused on F1-derived revenue/visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver/team frustration: Strong language from within the paddock — including Charles Leclerc likening aspects of the race to “Mario Kart” and critical reactions around the pit-call — highlights internal frustration that can amplify negative headlines and short-term volatility. Read More.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $346.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Stories

