Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (NYSE:RA) is a closed-end management investment company launched in June 2020. The fund is sponsored and managed by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. RA seeks to provide investors with high current income and long-term capital growth by acquiring a diversified portfolio of real assets and related securities.
The fund’s investment strategy focuses on real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private credit investments.
