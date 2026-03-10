Capital World Investors Has $5.33 Billion Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,050,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 913,587 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 3.94% of Capital One Financial worth $5,327,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 324,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 58,376 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.