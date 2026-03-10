Van ECK Associates Corp Has $383.25 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $383,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the third quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Amgen by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 125,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 46,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $376.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.21 and a 200-day moving average of $323.38. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

