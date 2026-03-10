FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 4544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the second quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

