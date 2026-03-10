TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.1160. Approximately 1,064,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,287,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.25 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.96.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIP

TripAdvisor Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $14,959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,569 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 176.4% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 294,151 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 187,734 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 366,638 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 302,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 990,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.