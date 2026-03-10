LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 25.0% increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LMAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,084. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.