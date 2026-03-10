Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 231,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,213. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) is an actively managed closed-end fund sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), a global investment manager specializing in fixed income. PDO seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and follows a dynamic, multi-sector approach to income generation.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of fixed-income asset classes.

