Wayfair (W) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2026 – Wayfair was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair was given a new $100.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair was given a new $92.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

1/21/2026 – Wayfair had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Wayfair had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Wayfair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,526.56. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $528,882.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,364.88. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,493,261. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Wayfair Inc alerts:

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.