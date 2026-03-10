Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,994 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4%

MDLZ opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.