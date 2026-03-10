Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential OpenAI partnership could be transformational: reports say TTD is in early talks to help place ads in ChatGPT — a huge ad inventory opportunity if it materializes and would meaningfully expand TTD’s addressable market. OpenAI/ChatGPT ad talks

Potential OpenAI partnership could be transformational: reports say TTD is in early talks to help place ads in ChatGPT — a huge ad inventory opportunity if it materializes and would meaningfully expand TTD’s addressable market. Positive Sentiment: CTV push gains traction: The Trade Desk is focusing its CTV platform on premium streaming ad budgets as streaming inventory and video now drive a large portion of revenue — a tailwind if advertisers shift more spend to programmatic CTV. CTV platform targets premium streaming ad budgets

CTV push gains traction: The Trade Desk is focusing its CTV platform on premium streaming ad budgets as streaming inventory and video now drive a large portion of revenue — a tailwind if advertisers shift more spend to programmatic CTV. Positive Sentiment: Product evolution (Kokai) and CEO strategy get bullish coverage: Analysts and media note TTD is reinventing itself from fast-growth challenger to a scaled platform; if Kokai and other initiatives widen its moat, long-term margins and monetization could improve. Reinventing itself analysis

Product evolution (Kokai) and CEO strategy get bullish coverage: Analysts and media note TTD is reinventing itself from fast-growth challenger to a scaled platform; if Kokai and other initiatives widen its moat, long-term margins and monetization could improve. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-opinion pieces frame TTD as a potential bargain at current levels, but highlight slower growth vs. historical trends — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Bargain opportunity piece

Investor-opinion pieces frame TTD as a potential bargain at current levels, but highlight slower growth vs. historical trends — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: “Bottom fishing” and strategy write-ups encourage selective buying around CEO commentary, but these are opinion pieces that depend on execution of product roadmap. Bottom fishing analysis

“Bottom fishing” and strategy write-ups encourage selective buying around CEO commentary, but these are opinion pieces that depend on execution of product roadmap. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Kathryn Falberg disclosed sales totaling ~152,828 shares on March 5 at ~\$30.45–\$30.48, reducing her holdings by ~98% — a visible negative signal that can weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4

Large insider selling: Director Kathryn Falberg disclosed sales totaling ~152,828 shares on March 5 at ~\$30.45–\$30.48, reducing her holdings by ~98% — a visible negative signal that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Boardroom change and governance transition: The resignation of board member Gokul Rajaram and related governance moves add uncertainty around oversight and strategy execution during a key transition. Board resignation news

Boardroom change and governance transition: The resignation of board member Gokul Rajaram and related governance moves add uncertainty around oversight and strategy execution during a key transition. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and recent price pressure: Wedbush reiterated an Underperform, and coverage notes TTD is down sharply over recent months amid tougher macro advertising spending and competition — a factor likely pressuring the stock today. Analyst reiteration

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

Featured Articles

