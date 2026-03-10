Pinkerton Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pinkerton Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

