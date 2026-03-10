Pinkerton Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 337,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,467,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC owned 2.50% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IDU opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $91.91 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.