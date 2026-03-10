Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 7,572 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,740,000 after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $478.54 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $628.92. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.