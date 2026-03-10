Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $142.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

