6,812 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Masimo by 176.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 72.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 792.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $175.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Masimo Corporation has a 52 week low of $125.94 and a 52 week high of $175.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

