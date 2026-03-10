9,685 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

