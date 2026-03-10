Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor Company $F

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 270,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,040 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,372 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 84.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,393,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,827 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.