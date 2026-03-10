Pinkerton Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 199.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 2.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $224.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

