FY2027 Earnings Estimate for BBIO Issued By HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.71 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.13. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $84.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $210,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,828,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,000,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $84,488,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,348,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,537 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $2,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,686 shares in the company, valued at $50,047,650.84. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $37,898.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,099,240. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

