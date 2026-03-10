Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.