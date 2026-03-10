Vestcor Inc Grows Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Vestcor Inc boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 18.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 247.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 360,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at $929,283.04. This trade represents a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AHR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

