Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lam Research by 35.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,049,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The firm has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.