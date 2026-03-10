WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $5.69 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 35.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,599 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Post by 773.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 176,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 143,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,272,000 after purchasing an additional 110,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $119.85.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $798,226.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,002.83. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Post was given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by analysts, which supports near?term interest from growth/value investors and may cushion downside. Article Title

Analyst backing: Post was given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by analysts, which supports near?term interest from growth/value investors and may cushion downside. Positive Sentiment: Solid recent results: In its Feb. quarterly report Post topped EPS estimates (reported $2.13 vs. $1.66 consensus) and delivered +10.2% revenue growth year?over?year — fundamentals investors can point to when valuing the business (helps explain why the stock isn’t sliding hard today).

Solid recent results: In its Feb. quarterly report Post topped EPS estimates (reported $2.13 vs. $1.66 consensus) and delivered +10.2% revenue growth year?over?year — fundamentals investors can point to when valuing the business (helps explain why the stock isn’t sliding hard today). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst forecasts & valuation: Street consensus expects ~6.41 EPS for the fiscal year and the stock trades at about a 19.5x PE — moderately priced for a consumer?packaged?goods firm, leaving upside tied to execution and margin stability.

Analyst forecasts & valuation: Street consensus expects ~6.41 EPS for the fiscal year and the stock trades at about a 19.5x PE — moderately priced for a consumer?packaged?goods firm, leaving upside tied to execution and margin stability. Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Trading volume is below average and the share price sits near its 50? and 200?day moving averages (50-day ~$103.18; 200-day ~$104.24), so momentum signals are mixed and could lead to muted intraday moves.

Volume & technicals: Trading volume is below average and the share price sits near its 50? and 200?day moving averages (50-day ~$103.18; 200-day ~$104.24), so momentum signals are mixed and could lead to muted intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and commodity pressure: Escalation in the Middle East (news of widening Iran/Israel/U.S. actions) is lifting oil and commodity volatility — this can pressure consumer demand and raise input/transportation costs for packaged?food companies like Post, creating headline-driven selling pressure. Article Title

Geopolitical risk and commodity pressure: Escalation in the Middle East (news of widening Iran/Israel/U.S. actions) is lifting oil and commodity volatility — this can pressure consumer demand and raise input/transportation costs for packaged?food companies like Post, creating headline-driven selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Leverage: Post carries meaningful leverage (debt?to?equity ~2.15). In a higher?rate or volatile macro environment, leverage can raise investor concern about flexibility for M&A, buybacks or margin support.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Post from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore dropped their target price on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

