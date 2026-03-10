40,032 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CoreWeave by 1,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,944,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,084,000 after buying an additional 1,820,101 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 136,677.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after buying an additional 433,269 shares during the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool published a comparative piece highlighting CoreWeave as an AI/cloud growth story that could double revenue in 2026, framing the company as a growth play vs. peers. Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: CoreWeave vs. Nebius
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data appears anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN change and 0.0 days?to?cover) and is unreliable; it does not provide clear short?selling pressure signal at this time.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff applicants for a securities?fraud class action covering Mar 28, 2025–Dec 15, 2025; the lead?plaintiff deadline (Mar 13, 2026) concentrates selling/uncertainty near-term. CoreWeave (CRWV) Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed; March 13, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlights a $452M Q4 loss and “soft guidance,” tying weak results to the ongoing securities litigation — this worsens earnings and guidance concerns and increases downside risk. CRWV 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Analyzes CoreWeave (CRWV) $452M Q4 Loss and Soft Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple national plaintiffs’ firms (Rosen, Robbins Geller, Berger Montague, BFA, Schall, DJS, etc.) issued notices urging investors to contact them about joining or leading the suit — increased publicity can accelerate selling and keep volatility elevated. COREWEAVE DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CoreWeave, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 13 Deadline
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CoreWeave’s CFO reported a sale of $286,944 in stock — a modest insider sale but potentially negative in the current climate of legal scrutiny and weak results. Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $286,944.00 in Stock
CoreWeave Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.
CoreWeave Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
