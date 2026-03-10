40,032 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 109.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CoreWeave by 1,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,944,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,084,000 after buying an additional 1,820,101 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,562,000. Munro Partners raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 136,677.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after buying an additional 433,269 shares during the last quarter.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $8,771,825.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,795,939.30. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,454,665 shares of company stock valued at $381,491,899.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

