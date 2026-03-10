WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 79,580 Shares of NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 174.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 844.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 188,760 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos in the third quarter worth about $3,112,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 52.3% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 171,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Atleos alerts:

NCR Atleos Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NATL opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR Atleos ( NYSE:NATL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut shares of NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NATL

NCR Atleos Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Atleos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Atleos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.