Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSMF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 3.2%

About Russel Metals

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

Russel Metals Inc is one of North America’s leading metal distribution and processing companies, offering a comprehensive range of steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and specialty metal products. Through its extensive network of service centres, the company provides value-added processing such as precision cutting, shearing, burning, drilling, rolling, and plate profiling, alongside inventory management and just-in-time delivery solutions. This integrated model helps industrial, construction, and manufacturing customers optimize supply chains and reduce lead times.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Russel Metals has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a broad presence across Canada and the United States.

