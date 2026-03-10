Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 160,380 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,380 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $93,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,670.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

