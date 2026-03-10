Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $91,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

