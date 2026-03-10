iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $100,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. FLP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 5.6%

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $154.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

