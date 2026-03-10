Schroder Investment Management Group Has $79.16 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. $TX

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ternium were worth $79,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 142.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Trading Up 1.1%

Ternium stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $45.57.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.15). Ternium had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Ternium’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 413.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ternium from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ternium from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TX

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot?rolled and cold?rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.