Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 200,438 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $82,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 926,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,343,000 after acquiring an additional 299,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,191,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,597,000 after acquiring an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,691,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

BWXT stock opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.03. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.45.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

