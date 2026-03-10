Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 54,976 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 54,976 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HP were worth $125,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.