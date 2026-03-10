Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.8%

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of OR opened at C$58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.53. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$25.48 and a 52 week high of C$65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.77.

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.

