Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OR
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.8%
About Osisko Gold Royalties
OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Gold Royalties
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.