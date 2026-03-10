Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 215 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN

Trainline Trading Up 1.3%

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 195.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.86. The stock has a market cap of £733.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 178 and a 52-week high of GBX 315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.