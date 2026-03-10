Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ashtead Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASHTY

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $254.61 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $310.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.12. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 13.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc is a multinational equipment rental company that provides a broad range of rental solutions to construction, industrial, infrastructure and specialty markets. The business supplies temporary access, earthmoving, material handling, power and climate control equipment, tools and ancillaries to contractors, facilities managers and industrial customers. Its model emphasizes short- and long-term equipment hire as an alternative to capital ownership, supported by logistics, maintenance and on-site support to keep customer projects running.

The company’s product and service offering spans general-purpose and specialist equipment categories, including aerial work platforms, excavators and skid steers, generators and power distribution, HVAC and dewatering solutions, and hand and power tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.