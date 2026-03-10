Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €77.75 and last traded at €78.85. Approximately 111,634 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories.

