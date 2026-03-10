Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$9.28. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

Urbana Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$384.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60.

Urbana Company Profile

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

