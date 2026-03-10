Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 and last traded at GBX 58.50. Approximately 9,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 105,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.65. The company has a market capitalization of £141.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million). It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

